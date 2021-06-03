Catholic World News

No Catholic Mass in Russian-controlled region of Ukraine

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics have been unable to attend Mass for months in the “Luhansk People’s Republic,” the region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Father Grzegorz Rapa, who served the Catholic community in the region, has been barred from re-entry after a trip in March 2020. A Catholic parish in Luhansk was recognized by local authorities last September, but no priest is available there.

