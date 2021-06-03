Catholic World News

Indonesian archbishop was terrorist target

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke has disclosed that he was a target of two assassination plots by terrorist groups earlier this year. Earlier this week, Indonesian authorities announced the arrest of ten people who were involved in bombing plots aimed against Catholic targets in the Papua province where the archbishop serves.

