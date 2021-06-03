Catholic World News

Federal court backs state funding for Catholic-school students in Vermont

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court has ruled that the state of Vermont cannot exclude Catholic-school students from a scholarship program. The case arose from a state voucher program that provides funds for students in communities that do not operate their own schools. The court ruled that such students should be reimbursed for tuition paid to Catholic high schools.

