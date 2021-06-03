Catholic World News

Pope blesses climate activist, asks for prayers at North Pole

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Paralyzed from the waste down, Michael Haddad is a Lebanese Christian and climate activist who plans to traverse the Arctic.

