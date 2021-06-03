Catholic World News

IRS recognizes Vatican’s financial regulations on client verification

June 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See and Vatican City State are now among the IRS’ list of jurisdictions with approved know-your-customer rules. “If a country is on the approved list,” the IRS states, “entities and branches located in that country may submit their QI [qualified intermediary] applications.” (A Reuters article explains the significance of QI status.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!