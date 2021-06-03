Survivors, faith leaders call on Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Catholic World News

June 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: Canada’s bishops expressed “deepest sorrow” following the discovery of a mass grave at a residential school for Native Americans.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!