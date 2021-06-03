Catholic World News

Video released for June papal prayer intention

June 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his June prayer intention, Pope Francis begins, “Is it true, what some people say—that young people don’t want to get married, especially during these difficult times? Getting married and sharing one’s life is something beautiful. It’s a demanding journey, at times difficult, and at times complicated, but it’s worth making the effort. And on this lifelong journey, the husband and wife aren’t alone; Jesus accompanies them.”

