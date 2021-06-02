Catholic World News

Nation’s oldest cathedral celebrates bicentennial

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The National Shrine of the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary was designed by Benjamin Latrobe, who was also known for his work on the US Capitol.

