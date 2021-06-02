Catholic World News

Father Swamy tests positive for Covid

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India’s bishops have called for the release of Father Stan Swamy; the 84-year-old Jesuit was arrested in 2020 on charges of Maoist terrorism.

