Disappointment, anger in Tamil Nadu after Pope appoints a non-Dalit bishop

June 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 75% of Catholics in the southern Indian state (map) are are Dalits (once more commonly known as “untouchables”), but 16 out of 17 bishops are non-Dalit. “It seems that Church leaders continue to cherish this [caste] system,” said Father A. X. J. Bosco, SJ, after the appointment of another non-Dalit bishop despite a yearlong campaign of letters, demonstrations, and sit-ins.

