Catholic World News

Fears rising over China’s looming ‘re-education’ of Christians

June 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: New regulations “require all clergy to register with the state in order to serve Catholics while asking Catholics to elect their bishops democratically,” according to the report. “Dr. Ewelina U. Ochab, a London-based expert on international law and genocide researcher, suggested that Christians in China might be next in line for ‘re-education’ like Uyghur Muslims.”

