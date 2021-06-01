Catholic World News

Canadian bishops express ‘deepest sorrow’ following discovery of mass grave at residential school

June 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Established in 1890 and closed in 1978, the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia was operated by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate for most of its history. A mass grave with the remains of 215 children was discovered there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

