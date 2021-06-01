Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman decries President Biden’s removal of Hyde Amendment from federal budget

June 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “No member of our great nation is weaker, more vulnerable, or less protected, than the child in the womb,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Congress must reject the Administration’s proposal to subsidize the deaths of unborn children.”

