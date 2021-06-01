Catholic World News

Prelate laments San Jose shooting

June 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Following the San Jose shooting, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, called for prayer, “rational yet effective forms of [gun] regulation,” and “increased mental health outreach and services to identify and treat potential areas of conflict before they become tragic occurrences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

