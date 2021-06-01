Catholic World News

Pope concludes month of prayer for pandemic’s end with Rosary in Vatican Gardens

June 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The monthlong global prayer marathon included the recitation of the Rosary at Marian shrines on each day during the month of May.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

