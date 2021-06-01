Catholic World News

Food for all: Vatican webinar explores ways to reduce global hunger

June 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Food conflicts and the future of food systems” was the theme of the event (video), hosted by the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

