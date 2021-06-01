Catholic World News

Papal prayer intention for June: the beauty of marriage

June 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “Let us pray for young people who are preparing for marriage with the support of a Christian community: may they grow in love, with generosity, faithfulness and patience.”

