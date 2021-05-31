Catholic World News

China, facing demographic pressure, eases birth-control policy

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The government of China, reacting to a sharp decline in the country’s birth rate, has allowed married couples to have three children. For years the Beijing regime enforced a strict one-child-per-couple policy. In 2016 that policy was eased to allow two children. But the birth rate remained low, and the government recognized a pending demographic crisis.

