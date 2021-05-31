Catholic World News

Pope lauds team sports at audience with basketball federation

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on May 31 with members of the Italian Basketball Federation, Pope Francis remarked that team sports are “medicine for the individualism of our societies,” because they train “team players” and encourage “a passion for good ideals.”

