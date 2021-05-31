Catholic World News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson married in Catholic ceremony in Westminster Cathedral

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Although Johnson is twice divorced and had been living with his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, a spokesman for the Westminster archdiocese said that “all necessary steps were taken, in church and civil law” to allow for the church service. Bride and groom are both baptized as Catholics and were officially registered in the cathedral parish. Only 30 guests were allowed, because of Covid restrictions.

