Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone supports Archbishop Aquila’s call for repentance for German synodal path

May 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic San Francisco

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver has responded to the “synodal path” of the German bishops’ conference with a 15-page critique.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!