+Cardinal Cornelius Sim, 69

May 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sim was the first cardinal from Brunei (map), where Islam is the official religion; the Pontiff recalled his “faithful witness to the Gospel.” Cardinal Sim’s death leaves 222 living cardinals, 125 of whom are under 80 and thus cardinal electors.

