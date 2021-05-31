Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on the mystery of the Most Holy Trinity

May 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “This mystery of the Trinity was revealed to us by Jesus himself,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address for Trinity Sunday. “He showed us the face of God as merciful Father; he presented Himself, true man, as the Son of God and Word of the Father, the Saviour who gives his life for us; and he spoke of the Holy Spirit who proceeds from the Father and the Son, Spirit of Truth, Paraclete Spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!