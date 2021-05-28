Catholic World News

Another 14-month sentence for Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai

May 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the Catholic publisher and human-rights activist, has been sentenced to another 14 months in prison for taking part in a pro-democracy protest in October 2019. He has already been imprisoned for his role in previous demonstrations, and is facing further criminal charges for allegedly threatening China’s national security.

