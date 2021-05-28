Catholic World News

Bishops from Vatican, US, Central America to hold emergency meeting to discuss immigration

May 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We’re hoping to draw attention to the fact that this is an issue for the entire Church,” said Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso. “I think the Church needs to have a clear teaching and moral voice, just as we do about abortion and other issues.”

