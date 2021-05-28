Catholic World News
Artillery attack on another Catholic church in conflict-torn eastern Myanmar
May 28, 2021
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The incident follows the shelling of other churches, including a cathedral.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
