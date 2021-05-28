Catholic World News

US bishops condemn recent rise in anti-Semitic incidents

May 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In recent days, the New York Times and Washington Post have reported on a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!