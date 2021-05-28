Catholic World News

In Nigeria, bishop seeks release of 75-year-old kidnapped priest

May 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is one of the most painful experiences, talking and pleading with hardened criminals and murderers who, in a more civilized environment should be locked away for life, but before whose mercy you stand,” said Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto.

