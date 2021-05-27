Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez defends discussion on Eucharist

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to 67 bishops who signed a letter asking for a deferral of discussion on the reception of the Eucharist, the president of the US bishops’ conference said that the discussion had been approved for the agenda of the bishops’ June meeting, but no statement would be issued without the approval of the full conference. Archbishop José Gomez said that the June discussion was to center on whether a document should be prepared. He observed that “the focus of this proposed teaching document is on how best to help people to understand the beauty and mystery of the Eucharist as the center of their Christian lives.”

