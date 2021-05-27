Catholic World News

Archbishop Aquila responds to German bishops’ ‘radical’ plans

May 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver has responded to the “synodal path” of the German bishops’ conference with a 15-page critique. Archbishop Aquila argues that the German bishops have adopted a radical approach. Their plan, he writes, “exploits a selective and misleading interpretation” of Vatican II, to justify “views that are impossible to square with a full reading of the Council.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!