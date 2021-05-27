Catholic World News

2 more bishops lift general dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Coming to Mass is participating in the greatest, most passionate love story that has ever existed: celebrating the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, who comes on a rescue mission to save humanity from hell,” said Bishop Jerry Vincke of Salina (Kansas). “Perhaps the biggest lie in our world today is that everyone goes to heaven no matter what.”

