Syriac Catholic Patriarch says situation in Syria ‘humanly unbearable’

May 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The economic sanctions imposed on Syrian people by the Western governments in the name of democracy and political liberty have created horrendous consequences in a country that endured wars, siege and abandonment for over 10 years,” said Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan. “Ordinary people are suffering poverty that borders on starvation.”

