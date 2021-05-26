Catholic World News

Theft of rosary belonging to Mary Queen of Scots

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A golden rosary that belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, was among the precious items taken by thieves who broke into Arundel Castle on May 21. The curator of the collection described it as “a very tragic loss for history, and specifically for Catholic history.” The rosary was used by Mary Stuart prior to her execution in February 1587, which was ordered by her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.

