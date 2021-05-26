Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone ‘deeply grieved’ by bid to quash USCCB discussion on Eucharist

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco says that he is “deeply grieved by the rising acrimony” over a proposal for a statement from the US bishops’ conference on Eucharistic coherence. The archbishop noted that the discussion had been placed on the agenda for the June bishops’ meeting “with the accepted, normal, agreed-upon procedures,” and he objected to the effort to “derail the process.” His statement was a response to reports that more than 60 US bishops had signed a letter seeking to block the discussion.

