Catholic World News

Vatican message to world’s Buddhist for major feast

May 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual message of greeting to the world’s Buddhists, the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue said that the Buddhist tradition offers “a timeless message of solidarity and active care.” The Vatican greeting suggested that the experience of the Covid pandemic should “strengthen our bonds of friendship and unite us in service to the human family.” The message was issued for the Buddhist feast of Versakh, which commemorates the life of the Buddha; the feast is usually celebrated on May 26.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!