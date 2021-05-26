Catholic World News

Niagara Catholic school board apologizes for prayer asking God to protect Israel’s people

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The prayer at an Ontario Catholic school “caused distress and offense to many in the school community,” the school board said in a statement. “We understand that there is a petition circulating asking ‘the Niagara Catholic District School Board to stop in-class pro-Israel and pro-Zionist prayers.’ We assure the Niagara community that no petition is needed. We share the concerns of the individual who created the petition.”

