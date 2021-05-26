Catholic World News

Armenian Catholic Patriarch dead at 86

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1934, Gregory Peter XX Ghabroyan was elected the Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia, and thus head of the Armenian Catholic Church, in 2015. The church is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

