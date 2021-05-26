Catholic World News
Dispensation from Mass obligation lifted for Las Cruces Catholics
May 26, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Baldacchino of Las Cruces had earlier removed capacity restrictions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
