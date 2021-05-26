Catholic World News

Nigerians are losing confidence in the government, bishops say

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Citizens are losing faith in the government because it fails to fulfill its main constitutional responsibility which is the protection of the life and property of its citizens,” Bishop Stephen Mamza of Yola said as abductions continued. “The inability of the authorities to stop the fundamentalists as they continue to kill, rape, destroy homes, cultivated fields and kidnap, is a confirmation of the complicity on the part of the federal authorities,” a priest added.

