Catholic World News

Pakistani archbishop declares solidarity with Palestine

May 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “Many Palestinian Christians have embraced martyrdom with our Muslim brothers,” said Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore. “We condemn violence by Israel and urge peace so that the locals can live with dignity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!