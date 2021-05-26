Catholic World News

UK Minister of State praises strong dialogue with Vatican

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After a meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary for Relation with States, Lord Tariq Ahmad spoke of “insightful conversations on importance of UK efforts to defend freedom of religion or belief for all and protect the most marginalized communities facing persecution.” He added, “Faith leaders play a crucial role in ending sexual violence in conflict and supporting communities affected by such violence. I thank representatives of Catholic networks for their tireless work.”

