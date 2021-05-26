Catholic World News

Pope Francis: It is the time for proclaiming the Gospel, rather than lamenting secularization

May 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is the time for pouring out love upon the world, yet not embracing worldliness,” the Pope added in a follow-up tweet. “It is more the time for testifying to mercy, than for inculcating rules and regulations. It is the time of the Paraclete! It is the time of freedom of heart, in the Paraclete.”

