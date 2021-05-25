Catholic World News

60 prelates seek to block US bishops’ discussion on abortion and Communion

May 25, 2021

More than 60 American bishops have signed a letter to Archbishop José Gomez, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), urging him not to go forward with plans for a full discussion of the challenge posed by prominent Catholics who oppose Church teaching on the right to life.

The Pillar news site, which broke the story of the bishops’ letter, reports that these bishops say the conference lacks a "high standard of consensus" on the question of Eucharistic coherence.

The letter in effect says that the USCCB should shelve a discussion that the conference has already approved for the agenda of its next meeting.

Among the prominent prelates who signed the letter, Pillar reports, are Cardinals Wilton Gregory, Blase Cupich, and Sean O'Malley. Cardinal Timothy Dolan originally expressed support but then withdrew after seeing the text of the letter, Pillar says.

Cardinal Cupich had reportedly lobbied the Vatican to intervene on the question, prompting the recent letter from Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, saying that the USCCB should not issue any unless the American bishops could reach a strong consensus— an outcome that seems highly unlikely in light of their clear public divisions.

Although Cardinal Ladaria did warn the American hierarchy that a strong statement could be divisive, he did not suggest that the USCCB should postpone discussion of the issue. The Vatican official also observed that individual bishops are free to enact their own policies regarding Eucharistic coherence, without waiting for approval by the episcopal conference.

Cardinal Cupich has been engaged in a running public debate with other prominent prelates— including Archbishops Samuel Aquila, Salvatore Cordileone, and Charles Chaput, and Bishop James Wall— about the reception of Communion by politicians who defy the Church’s moral teachings. The same debate has raged within the American Church for decades. But the election of a Catholic president, who strongly champions unrestricted legal abortion on demand, has brought new attention to the challenge.

Pillar reports that a copy of the bishops’ letter has been circulated among officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State. Cardinal Cupich evidently suggested that the Secretariat of State could direct the USCCB to alter its agenda— as the Vatican did in 2018, asking the American bishops to postpone discussion of the McCarrick scandal.

More recently, early this year the Secretariat of State— apparently urged on by Cardinal Cupich— asked Archbishop Gomez to delay release of a statement criticizing President Joe Biden. The statement by Archbishop Gomez was made public only after an Inauguration Day statement by Pope Francis that was much more favorable to the new President.

For all current news, visit our News home page.