Troubled seminary to move off Vatican grounds

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced on May 25 that the St. Pius X Preseminary, located inside the Vatican’s territory, will be moving to a new site in September. Although the Vatican announcement gave no reason for the move, the seminary has drawn adverse attention because of sex-abuse charges against the current rector and his predecessor—charges that are now pending before a Vatican tribunal.

