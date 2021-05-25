Catholic World News

Street artist sues Vatican for unauthorized use of image on Easter stamp

May 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A Roman “street artist” is suing the Vatican for using her work without permission. Alessia Babrow says that she was shocked to find that a poster she had created—depicting Jesus with a heart superimposed on his chest—had become the Vatican’s Easter stamp. She reports that she filed suit after failing to negotiate an agreement with the Vatican. The cases poses interesting legal questions, since the original work was not marketed commercially but posted, graffiti-style, on a bridge.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!