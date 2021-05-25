Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch calls for peace and forgiveness in the holy city

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa’s Pentecost Sunday homily followed his prayers for peace on the Vigil of Pentecost. The 2021 Israel–Palestine crisis began on May 6; a cease-fire took effect on May 21.

