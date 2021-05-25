Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to St. Dominic and the Dominican charism

May 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to the Master General of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans) for the 800th anniversary of St. Dominic’s death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!