Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is possible that same-sex marriage will be recognized in the Catholic Church,” said Father Otto Gusti Madung, SVD, the rector of Ledalero Catholic School of Philosophy, which is Indonesia’s largest seminary.

