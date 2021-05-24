Catholic World News

Government artillery hits Catholic churches in Myanmar

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic church in Kayan Tharvar, Myanmar, was hit by mortar shells on May 23, causing at least two deaths and several injuries. Sacred Heart cathedral in Pekhon was also hit by artillery fires, apparently without causing casualties. In both cases government forces were shelling villages suspected of harboring rebel troops. Residents had flocked to the churches for shelter.

