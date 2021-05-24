Catholic World News

Nigerian Catholic lawyers call for summit to ensure Christian security

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Nigeria, the National Association of Catholic Lawyers has called upon President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a “summit meeting” to plan an effective response to the escalating pattern of violence against Christians. The group remarked that Nigeria’s constitution guarantees security for all citizens, and that guarantee has been nullified by “the rampant violence committed by criminal elements that operate almost unhindered.”

